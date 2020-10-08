Croatia producer prices continue to fall in September

Croatiaʼs producer prices continued to decline in September, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) showed on Tuesday.
The producer price index (PPI) fell 4.6% year-on-year in September, following a 4.1% decrease in August. Prices fell for the seventh month in a row.
Prices in the domestic market decreased 3.2% annually in September and those in the foreign market fell 6.4%. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.4% in September, following a 0.5% decrease in the previous month.