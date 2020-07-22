Croatia June jobless rate jumps on year but falls on month

Croatia’s unemployment rate rose to 9.1% in June from 6.7% in the corresponding month of the previous year, but fell from 9.5% in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) show. According to the latest data, in June there were 150,651 unemployed and 1,512,452 employed people in the country.

Photo by Dziewul / Shutterstock.com

In a separate report, the Zagreb-based statistics agency said that Croatia’s average net monthly wage grew by a real 1.1% year-on-year in May, after rising by 0.4% in April.

On a monthly comparison basis, the average net monthly wage added 0.4% to HRK 6,655 (EUR 883 euro) in May, after falling 1.2% in the previous month.

The highest average net monthly wage in May, of HRK 10,357 (EUR 1,375), was paid out in the manufacturing of coke and refined petroleum products sector, Crostat said on July 20.