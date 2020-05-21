Croatia jobless rate jumps in April

Croatia’s registered unemployment rate rose to 9.4% in April, from 8.6% at the end of March, the Croatian Statistical Bureau (Crostat) says. The number of unemployed persons climbed by 21.5% to 159,000 while employed rose only 1.5% to 1,527,694 million.

Photo by Janusz Pienkowski / Shutterstock.com

In a separate statement, the Zagreb-based statistics agency said that Croatia’s average net monthly wage grew by a real 0.8% year-on-year in March, after rising by 2.6% in February.

On a monthly comparison basis, the average net monthly wage fell by a real 1.3% to HRK 6,713 (EUR 887) in March, after adding 0.2% in the previous month.

The highest average net monthly wage in March, of HRK 11,331 (EUR1,496), was paid out in the air transport sector, Crostat said on May 19.