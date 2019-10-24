Croatia jobless rate falls in September

BBJ

Croatia’s jobless rate fell marginally in September after remaining unchanged in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) showed on Monday.

Photo by Janusz Pienkowski/Shutterstock.com

The registered unemployment rate fell to 6.7% in September, from 6.8% in August. In June, the rate was 6.7%.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 112,376 in September, from 114,498 persons in the previous month. The number of employed persons fell to 1.56 billion in September, from 1.57 bln in the previous month.

In a separate statement, the Zagreb-based statistics agency said that the average net monthly wage in Croatia grew by a real 2% year-on-year in August, after increasing by 2.3% in July.

In a monthly comparison, the average net monthly wage edged up by a real 0.6% to HRK 6,438 (EUR 865.7) in August, after falling by 0.3% in July, the agency said. The highest average net monthly wage in August was paid in the air transport sector (HRK 12,108), Crostat noted.