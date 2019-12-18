Croatia’s consumer prices rose by 0.7% year-on-year in November, after increasing by an annual 0.6% in October, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) says.

Photo by esfera/Shuttestock.com

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 0.4% annually in November, after edging up 0.1% in October. Meanwhile, prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels added 1.8%. In addition, costs increased for clothing and footwear by 1.2%. On the other hand, prices for transport decreased by 0.9%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went down 0.1%, after increasing 0.4% in the prior month, Crostat said on December 15.