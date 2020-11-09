Croatia gross foreign debt down in July

remember me
Croatiaʼs gross foreign debt edged down 0.8% month-on-month in July, reaching EUR 41.1 billion, preliminary central bank figures show.
The gross foreign debt at the end of July was also lower than a year earlier when it stood at EUR 44 billion, the bank said.
