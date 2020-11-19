Croatia consumer prices fall in October

Regional Today

Croatiaʼs consumer prices fell in October, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) showed on Tuesday.

Image by Myvector / Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.1% year-on-year in October, after remaining unchanged in September. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels declined 1.6% yearly in October and those of transport fell 5%.

Prices for education and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance decreased by 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, after a 0.8% growth in the prior month, the Zagreb-based statistics agency said.