Croatia is among six EU countries where workers’ pay packets are lower on average than 10 years ago, local media reported citing data from the European Trade Union Institute (ETUI).

In the period from 2010 to 2019, average pay packets, adjusted for inflation (and including social security contributions and pay benefits), went down in Croatia by 5%, reports the HINA news agency.

The latest ETUI data shows that pay packets also went down in Italy, by 2%, in Spain and Portugal, by 4% each, in Cyprus, by 7%, and in Greece, by 15%.

ETUI also notes that average pay packets were practically frozen with barely above zero increases over the last decade in Finland (0.1%), Belgium and the Netherlands (both 1.5%), HINA says.