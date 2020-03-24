Coronavirus update for CESE region

BBJ

As of Sunday evening, 4,909 cases COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic had been reported in the Central East and Southeast European (CESE) region.

Photo by Max Rastello/Shutterstock.com

The Czech Republic has the most cases (1,047, with one death), followed by Greece (infected 624/15 dead), Poland (563/7), Romania (433/2), Slovenia (414/1), Estonia (326), Croatia (254/1), Serbia (188/2), Bulgaria (185/3), Slovakia (178), Latvia (139), Hungary (131/6), Lithuania (129/1), Macedonia (115/1), Bosnia (94/1) Albania (89/2).

Many of these countries have declared a state of emergency, including the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia. Poland’s government has declared a state of epidemic on Friday.

All around the region, governments have, independently, banned foreigners from entering their countries and imposed mandatory quarantine for anyone returning from abroad. Schools and universities have been shuttered, public gatherings have been limited and governments have also ordered the closure of all shops with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, drugstores and petrol stations.

In Romania, the government will enforce a nationwide nighttime curfew at least until mid-April, Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on March 21. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić on March 22 said a curfew will run from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In Bulgaria, the Parliament granted the army the right to help curb movement of people in large groups. Greece announced a curfew, restricting the movement of people with few exceptions, its Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address on March 22. The measure came into effect on Monday morning.

Globally, the illness has infected more than 353,692 people, according to Johns Hopkins Universityʼs latest data on the afternoon of March 23. As of then, 15,430 people had died, and the virus has been detected in at least 167 countries and regions. On the other hand, more than 100,443 people have recovered from coronavirus.

With reporting from multiple sources including Johns Hopkins University, ECDC.europa.eu, Reuters, Index.hu.