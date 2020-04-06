Coronavirus update for Central, East and Southeast Europe

BBJ

As of Sunday evening, 24,112 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic had been reported across the Central East and Southeast European (CESE) region – the number has doubled in one week – and 559 people have died.

The Czech Republic has the most cases (4,475 infected and 67 fatalities), followed by Poland (4,102/94), Romania (3,864/94), Greece (1,765/73), Serbia (1624/44), Croatia (1,182/15) Estonia (1,097/15), Slovenia (997/27), Lithuania (811/12), Hungary (733/34), Bosnia (654/21), North Macedonia (555/18), Latvia (533/1), Bulgaria (531/20), Slovakia (485/1), Albania (361/20), Montenegro (203/2) and Kosovo (140/1).

Many of the countries in the region earlier declared a state of emergency for 30 days, including Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland and Romania. Bulgaria on Friday approved the extension of its state of emergency until April 13. Other governments ordered lockdown for two-three weeks.

Schools and universities have been shuttered, public gatherings have been limited and shops has been closed with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, drugstores and petrol stations.

Governments in the Central Eastern European region are also adopting plans to help economies with millions of euros.

Globally, the pandemic has infected 1,249107 from 704,095 people a week ago (336,167 two weeks ago), according to latest data as of Sunday evening. At least 68,000 people died, compared to 33,509 a week ago. On the other hand, more than 256,059 people have recovered from coronavirus.

Italy is one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus in Europe with 128,948 cases. There were 525 new deaths in 24 hours in Italy, the lowest recorded death toll in more than two weeks. More than 15,800 people have died in Italy, which has more recorded deaths than any other country in the world.

The number of new coronavirus cases has dropped for a third day in a row in Spain, which already passed Italy with 130,759 registered cases, suggesting strict social distancing measures have begun to show their effects.

(Sources: Johns Hopkins University, Euronews, Reuters)