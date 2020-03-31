Coronavirus update for Central, East and Southeast Europe

BBJ

As of Sunday evening, 12,847 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic had been reported in the Central East and Southeast European (CESE) region – the number has almost trebled in one week – and 197 people have died.

Photo by Harvepino/Shutterstock.com

The Czech Republic has the most cases (2,743 infected and 13 fatalities), followed by Poland (1,771/20), Romania (1,760/42), Greece (1,061/38), Slovenia (730/11), Croatia (713/6) Estonia (679/3), Serbia (659/13), Lithuania (437/7), Hungary (408/13), Latvia (347), Bulgaria (346/8), Bosnia (323/6), Slovakia (314), North Macedonia (259/6) Albania (212/10), Montenegro (85/1).

Many of these countries in the region declared a state of emergency, and governments ordered lockdown. Governments have also banned foreigners from entering the countries and imposed mandatory quarantine for anyone returning from abroad.

Schools and universities have been shuttered, public gatherings have been limited and shops has been closed with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, drugstores and petrol stations.

CESE governments are also adopting plans to help economies with millions of euros. The European Commission will issue a new EU budget proposal to deal with the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Saturday. Europe and the rest of the world are expected to enter recession later this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Globally, the pandemic has infected 704,095 people, doubling from last Sunday (336,167), according to latest data by the Johns Hopkins University as of Sunday evening. At least 33,509 people died, compared to 14,400 a week ago, and the virus has been detected in at least 183 countries. On the other hand, more than 148,824 people have recovered from coronavirus.

The pandemic continues to surge across Europe as well as the United States. Italy is one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus in Europe with 92,472 cases, 10,779 people who have died. While all age groups affected by the coronavirus, older people and those with existing health conditions, like heart or lung disease, are at higher risk.

Sources: Johns Hopkins University, Euronews, Reuters