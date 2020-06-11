Compulsory quarantine in Slovakia lifted

BBJ

Compulsory two-week quarantine in state facilities and e-quarantine of the same length for Slovaks arriving from abroad was lifted as of yesterday morning (Wednesday, June 10), reports Slovak news agency TASR.

Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovič. Photo by Kollar Peter / Shutterstock.com

Speaking before the lifting of restrictions on June 9, Prime Minister Igor Matovič said the wearing of face masks in the open air will only be recommended; it will remain mandatory in indoor areas, but not for closed working groups if individuals are at least two metres apart.

As of Wednesday, Slovakia enabled travel to and from 16 European countries, Matovič added. Visitors from Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Latvia, Lichtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Norway, Switzerland and Slovenia, and will be free to travel to and from Slovakia, Matovič said.

These countries will join the Czech Republic, Austria and Hungary, for which such travel is already in place. Slovaks returning from countries outside of this safe list should still quarantine themselves and take a coronavirus test, TASR noted.