remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The leaders of parties in the coalition government have agreed to raise the Czech minimum wage by CZK 1,250 to a total of CZK 14,600 (EUR 571.63) starting from January, Czech Television reports
The deal is yet to be approved by the government. Unions have been pushing for the raise to be as high as CZK 1,640, while employers say they are willing to agree to a maximum increase of CZK 700.
The last minimum wage increase occurred in January of this year, Czech Television said on Wednesday.
scroll for moreall times CET
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben