The leaders of parties in the coalition government have agreed to raise the Czech minimum wage by CZK 1,250 to a total of CZK 14,600 (EUR 571.63) starting from January, Czech Television reports

Photo by Zerbor/Shutterstock.com

The deal is yet to be approved by the government. Unions have been pushing for the raise to be as high as CZK 1,640, while employers say they are willing to agree to a maximum increase of CZK 700.

The last minimum wage increase occurred in January of this year, Czech Television said on Wednesday.