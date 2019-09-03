Children, youths leaving Romania hits 9-year peak

BBJ

A total of 44,048 children and youths aged up to 19 years old left Romania last year, according to data from the countryʼs National Statistics Institute (INS), as cited by Edupedu.ro, Romania-insider reports.

Photo by Tuangtong Soraprasert/Shutterstock.com

This is the highest number in this age group to have left the country since 2010. Those in the 15-19-year old range recorded the highest increase, followed by the age group 0 -4 years.

After 2008 and 2009, years when the migration numbers were very high across Romaniaʼs entire population, a period of constant decreases followed among children and youths.

That bottomed out in 2014, and the last four years have seen constant increases. A total of 855,175 Romanians left the country in the past four years, the equivalent of 4.4% of the country’s population in January 2019, Romania-insider says.