CEE bourses partner on launch of regional share index

MTI – Econews

An initiative to launch a new index of Central and East European shares by the bourses of the Visegrád Group countries (Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland), as well as of Croatia, Romania and Slovenia, was announced at the Krynica Economic Forum in Poland on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reported.

The index, dubbed CEEplus, would contain more than 100 shares, the Budapest Stock Exchange (BÉT) told MTI. A condition for inclusion in the index basket would be daily turnover of at least EUR 90,000.

The Warsaw Stock Exchange would calculate the value of the index on a daily basis and display it in the local currencies of the participating stock exchanges, as well as in euros and U.S. dollars.

Speaking at the forum in Krynica, BÉT CEO Richárd Végh said the new index would deepen cooperation between bourses in the region and make access to CEE markets easier for international and domestic institutional investors as well as retail investors.