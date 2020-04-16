Bulgarian income, expenditure up in 2019

remember me
The average income and expenditure per capita in Bulgaria in 2019 rose by 9.6% and 7.7% respectively compared to 2018, the latest official data shows.
The annual total income average per capita in 2019 was BGN 6,592 (USD 3,691), while spending stood at BGN 6,214, according to the National Statistical Institute.
Nearly 57% of Bulgarian citizen’s income came from wages, 30.2% from social transfers and 6.4% from self-employment, the statistics institute said.
Meanwhile, 29.5% of household expenditure went on food and non-alcoholic beverages, 13.5% for housing, 7.5% for transport, NSI said on April 14.
