Bulgarian income, expenditure up in 2019

BBJ

The average income and expenditure per capita in Bulgaria in 2019 rose by 9.6% and 7.7% respectively compared to 2018, the latest official data shows.

Photo by Kateryna Deineka/Shutterstock.com

The annual total income average per capita in 2019 was BGN 6,592 (USD 3,691), while spending stood at BGN 6,214, according to the National Statistical Institute.

Nearly 57% of Bulgarian citizen’s income came from wages, 30.2% from social transfers and 6.4% from self-employment, the statistics institute said.

Meanwhile, 29.5% of household expenditure went on food and non-alcoholic beverages, 13.5% for housing, 7.5% for transport, NSI said on April 14.