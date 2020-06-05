Bulgaria will introduce FiTs for solar systems

BBJ

The Bulgarian government is planning to re-introduce FiT payments for rooftop photovoltaic (PV) for a year, in a move which could revive the nation’s solar sector after years of limited growth, reports energy portal pv-magazine.

Photo by anatoliy_gleb / Shutterstock.com

The 12-month scheme, yet to be adopted by the energy and water regulator, would come into force at the beginning of next month and expire at the end of June next year, according to Anton Zhelev, board member of the Bulgarian Solar Association.

Under the draft plan, a tariff of BGN 238.07/MWh (EUR 121.72) would be applied to rooftop PV installations not exceeding 5 kW in size, and payments of BGN 198.27 would be set for 5-30 kW systems.

Bulgaria had 1,065 MW of solar generation capacity at the end of 2019, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency, pv-magazine adds.