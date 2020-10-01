Bulgaria tourist arrivals fall 67.9% on year in Aug

Regional Today

The number of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria slumped 67.9% from a year earlier to 747.100 in August, amid the ongoing pandemic crisis, the countryʼs statistics agency (NSI) said in a report.

Graphic by Myvector / Shutterstock.com

Declines were seen in the trips with all observed purposes, namely holiday & recreation (-81.6%); professional (-60.6%) and others including as guest and passing transit (-47.6%).

The number of visitors from the EU went down 67.4% and accounted to 63.1% of the total.