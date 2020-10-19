Bulgaria jobless rate down in September

Bulgariaʼs registered unemployment rate edged down by 0.3 percentage points month-on-month to 7.2% in September, the countryʼs Employment Agency said last week.

Compared to August, the number of unemployed have decreased by 9,716 people, but have increased by 63,277 people compared to September of 2019, according to the agency.

At the end of September, there were 236,058 registered unemployed people. Meantime labor offices reported 21,086 registered job vacancies, with most of them in the manufacturing sector, 28.2% of the total.