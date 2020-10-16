Bulgaria inflation slows in September

Regional Today

Bulgariaʼs inflation eased in September, figures from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on Wednesday show.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.9% year-on-year in September, after a 1.2% increase each in August and July.

Prices of education grew 4.5% yearly in September and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 4.2%. Prices for restaurants and hotels rose 4.0%. Meanwhile, prices for transportation, and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels declined 9.7% and 1.9%, respectively. On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.6% in September, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.6% in September and fell 1.2% a month ago.