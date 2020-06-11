Bulgaria industrial production fall for second month in April

Bulgaria industrial production fell for the second straight month in April, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI). Industrial production logged a double-digit decrease of 15.7% year-on-year in April, following a 6.8% decline in March.
Manufacturing output fell 18.5% annually in April, following a 9.7% decrease in the previous month. Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply production dropped 10.9%, while output of mining and quarrying rose 9.3%.
On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 11.4% in April, following a 5.0% drop in the preceding month.
Data also showed that construction output in Bulgaria slumped 15% year-on-year in April, following a downwardly revised 13.8% fall in the previous month.
In a separate report, the Sofia-based statistics institute said that retail sales decreased an annual 19.9% in April, following a 14.6% fall in March.
On the month, retail sales fell 1.4% in April, following a 20.1% decrease in the prior month, NSI said on June 9.