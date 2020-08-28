Bulgaria extends COVID-19 epidemic emergency for another month

The Bulgarian government on Wednesday approved the extension of the nationwide epidemic emergency for another month to Sept. 30 in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the cabinet said in a statement, Bulgarian news agency BTA reports.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The epidemic emergency was initially declared on May 14 with a duration of one month, replacing the state of emergency implemented on March 13.

It has already been extended several times, with the last extension to the end of August.

"The prolongation of the epidemic situation related to the spread of COVID-19 in the country will allow the continuation of the anti-epidemic measures in order to prevent overloading of the healthcare system before the upcoming flu season," the statement said.