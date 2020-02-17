Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Bulgaria average gross monthly wage rises in Q4

 BBJ
 Monday, February 17, 2020, 14:00

The average gross monthly wage in Bulgaria has increased by an annual 12.1% to BGN 1,313 (EUR 671) in the fourth quarter of 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a report on Thursday. 

On a quarterly comparison basis, the average gross monthly salary rose by 5.1% in the last quarter of 2019.

According to the report, the highest average wage of BGN 3,090 (EUR 1,580) was registered in the information and communication sector, followed by the energy sector with BGN 2,161.

The lowest gross salary of BGN 766 (EUR 391,60) was paid in the sector of accommodation and food services. In comparison to the year-earlier level, the average monthly wages in the public sector grew by 12.2% in Q4, while the private sector saw an increase of 12.1%.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Inkjet Printers: Keep it Simple (and Cheap)

    Companies looking at printer acquisition usually consider two options: inkjet or laser based products. In the past, customers preferred laser printers, a solution providing large quantity printing at a relatively affordable price, while inkjet printing was considered more an option for home users and small companies. But technologies have changed significantly and laser may not be the obvious choice for cost-saving printing any more. Especially if you add environment protection to the decision factors, says Csaba Dobos, Epson Europe Business Account Manager.

     

Related articles