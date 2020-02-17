Bulgaria average gross monthly wage rises in Q4

BBJ

The average gross monthly wage in Bulgaria has increased by an annual 12.1% to BGN 1,313 (EUR 671) in the fourth quarter of 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a report on Thursday.

On a quarterly comparison basis, the average gross monthly salary rose by 5.1% in the last quarter of 2019.

According to the report, the highest average wage of BGN 3,090 (EUR 1,580) was registered in the information and communication sector, followed by the energy sector with BGN 2,161.

The lowest gross salary of BGN 766 (EUR 391,60) was paid in the sector of accommodation and food services. In comparison to the year-earlier level, the average monthly wages in the public sector grew by 12.2% in Q4, while the private sector saw an increase of 12.1%.