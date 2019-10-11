Bosnia’s Serb Republic to start building TurkStream branch in 2020

BBJ

Bosnia’s Serb Republic plans to launch construction in 2020 of a gas pipeline linking Serbia’s Belgrade to the entity’s main city of Banja Luka as a branch of the TurkStream pipeline, Russian media reported, news agency SeeNews says.

File photo by Reinhard Tiburzy/Shutterstock.com

“The Serb Republic is ready for the project, we have already taken all the necessary decisions - the government in May, and the municipalities in July, when we determined the route for the highway to Belgrade,” TASS news agency quoted the Serb Republic’s Energy Minister Petar Djokić as saying. “We decided that the gas pipeline will run along the highway.”

The pipeline project will start in parallel with the launch of the highway construction, Djokić said. In July, Bosnian road company Autoputevi Republike Srpske and Turkish civil engineering company Tasyapi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the construction of parts of Sarajevo-Belgrade motorway on the territory of the Serb Republic.

Russia’s state energy company Gazprom plans to build a string of its TurkStream pipeline for transmission of Russian natural gas to Europe from Turkey via Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary.

Construction started

Serbia has already started the construction of its 403 km-long section of the transit pipeline from the border with Bulgaria to the border with Hungary and plans to complete it in December, SeeNews says.

The offshore section of TurkStream, stretching some 930 km across the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey, consists of two parallel strings with annual throughput capacity of 15.75 billion cubic metres of gas each.

The Serb Republic is one of two autonomous entities that make up Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other one is the Federation.