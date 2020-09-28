Bosnia’s Serb Republic retail sales fall in August

Retail sales in Bosnia’s Serb Republic decreased by a real 10% year-on-year in August, after falling by an annual 10.5% in July, the Banja Luka-based Republika Srpska Institute of Statistics (RSIS) says, citing working-day adjusted data.

On a monthly comparison basis, seasonally-adjusted retail trade turnover dropped by a real 1.6% in August, after edging down 0.7% in July, the RSIS said in a statement on September 24.

The Serb Republic is one of two autonomous entities forming Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other one is the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.