Bosnia’s Federation approves construction of two wind plants

BBJ

The government of Bosnia’s Federation entity said that it has given a preliminary approval for the launch of the Ivovik and Orlovača wind farm projects in the western municipality of Livno, reports the Sarajevo Times.

Photo by Pexels

The Federation government has granted its preliminary consent to the energy ministry to issue permits to Sarajevo-based company IvEvik for the construction of the 84-megawatt (42x2MW) Ivovik wind farm, with a planned annual electricity production of 236,631 gigawatt-hour (GWh), as well as for the Orlovača wind farm, to be developed by HB Wind, which will comprise 13 turbines of 3.3MW each and will produce 99,060 GWh of electricity per year.

No financial details of the projects were disclosed in the statement, Sarajevo Times said.

The Federation is one of two autonomous entities forming Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other is the Serb Republic.