Bosnia’s Federation consumer price index remained unchanged on an annual comparison basis in December, after rising by 0.2% in November, the entity’s Agency for Statistics (BHAS) said on Monday.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 1.9% year-on-year in December, after adding 0.2% in November. Costs for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels advanced an annual 0.7%, after rising 3.2% in the prior month.

On a monthly comparison basis, the CPI decreased by 0.4% in December, after adding 0.3% in November. As a whole year, the Federation’s average consumer prices slowed to 0.6%, from 1.6% in 2018, BHAS said.

The Federation is one of the two autonomous entities that form Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other one is the Serb Republic.