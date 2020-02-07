Retail sales in Bosnia and Herzegovina jumped 7.3% year-on-year in December, up from a 4.1% rise in the previous month, according to figures released by the Sarajevo-based Agency for Statistics (BHAS).

Non-food sales advanced the most by an annual grow of 11.3% in December. Retail trade of food, beverages and tobacco products rose by 9.1%, while automotive fuel sales fell 3.5% (vs -9.6% in November).

On a monthly basis, retail trade went up 0.9%, easing from a 2.0% rise in November. For a full year of 2019, retail trade grew 5.0% when compared with the prior year, BHAS said.