Bosnia registered jobless rate up in August

Regional Today

The number of registered unemployed people in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) rose by 5.1% year-on-year in August, reaching 427,593, figures from the Sarajevo-based Agency for Statistics (BHAS) show.

On a monthly comparison basis, the number of registered unemployed people added 0.3% in August.

Most of the registered unemployed in August - 135,997 - were highly skilled and skilled people, followed by holders of high school diplomas - 124,438, and unskilled people - 111,868. The lowest number of registered unemployed were semi-skilled people - 7,129 people.