The number of registered unemployed people in Bosnia dropped by 7.7% on the year to 401,846 at the end of 2019, the country’s Agency for Statistics (BHAS) says.

Photo by Fizkes/Shutterstock.com

On a monthly comparison basis, the number of registered unemployed people edged up 0.1% in December, the Sarajevo-based statistics agency said.

There were 435,266 registered unemployed in Bosnia at the end of 2018. Bosnia has a population of some 3.5 million, BHAS said on February 20.