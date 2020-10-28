Bosnia industrial output falls on year in September

remember me
Bosniaʼs industrial production declined by 3.7% year-on-year in September, after falling by an annual 6.7% in August, the Sarajevo-based Agency for Statistics (BHAS) said on Monday.
On year, industrial output fell in all segment, however at a slower pace compared to August. On a monthly comparison basis, industrial production increased by 3.8% in September, after edging down by 1.6% in August.
