Bosnia industrial output falls on year in September

Regional Today

Bosniaʼs industrial production declined by 3.7% year-on-year in September, after falling by an annual 6.7% in August, the Sarajevo-based Agency for Statistics (BHAS) said on Monday.

On year, industrial output fell in all segment, however at a slower pace compared to August. On a monthly comparison basis, industrial production increased by 3.8% in September, after edging down by 1.6% in August.