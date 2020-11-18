Bosnia avg net monthly salary up in September

Regional Today

The average net monthly salary in Bosnia and Herzegovina increased by 5% year-on-year in nominal terms in September, reaching BAM 962 (USD 582), the countryʼs Agency for Statistics (BHAS) said on Monday.

On a monthly comparison basis, the average net monthly salary rose by a nominal 0.9% and by 0.8% in real terms in September, the Sarajevo-based office said, without providing other details.

In September, the average gross monthly salary in Bosnia and Herzegovina increased by a nominal 5% year-on-year, reaching BAM 1,485.