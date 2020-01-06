remember me
The average net monthly salary in Bosnia and Herzegovina increased by a nominal 3.2% year-on-year in November, reaching BAM 928 (EUR 475), the country’s Agency for Statistics (BHAS) said in a statement.
On a monthly comparison basis, the average net monthly salary fell by a nominal 0.5% and by a real 0.6% in November, the statistics agency said without providing a figure for the annual change in real terms.
In November, the average gross salary in Bosnia and Herzegovina increased by a nominal 3.4% on the year, reaching BAM 1,433, BHAS added.
