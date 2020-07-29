Amazon to add 500 new jobs in central Poland

Amazon will add an additional 500 new jobs in its new e-commerce centre in Łódź, central Poland. Amazon had already announced 100 new jobs in the centre in the Łódź suburb of Pawlikowice, where it employs 700 workers, Thefirstnews.com reports.

“Amazon has decided to continue its investments in the Łódź region, plans to expand its logistics center and offer 500 new jobs,” Łódź Mayor Hanna Zdanowska stated on July 27, as quoted by the Polish News Agency (PAP).

The new Amazon facility is looking for engineers, HR, IT and financial specialists, and operations managers. The 40,000 sqm center set to open in August will be expanded by another 33,000 sqm.

Amazon settled in Poland in 2014 and currently employs more than 16,000 in eight e-commerce centers countrywide, Thefirstnews.com says.