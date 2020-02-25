Albania’s EU-harmonized annual inflation speeds up in Jan

BBJ

Albania’s harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) rose by 1.6% year-on-year in January, after adding 1.4% in December, the country’s Institute of Statistics (Instat) says.

The strongest upward push on annual inflation in January came from a 3.3% rise of transport, followed by prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages with a 2.9% increase, the statistics institute said in a statement.

On a monthly comparison basis, HICP rose by 2.5% in January, after increasing by 1% in the previous month. Albania’s non-harmonized consumer price inflation accelerated to 1.5% year-on-year in January, from 1.1% in December, the Tirana-based institute said earlier this month, Instat said on February 20