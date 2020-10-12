Albania inflation rate picks up in September

The annual inflation rate in Albania increased to 1.5% in September from 1.3% in the previous month, data from the Tirana-based Institute of Statistics (Instat) showed last week.

Cost for food & non-alcoholic beverages rose 3.8%, while prices for housing & utilities added 1.5%.

In addition, cost for miscellaneous goods advanced 0.9%, and increased for hotels & restaurants by 0.6%. Prices for alcoholic beverages & tobacco grow by 0.4%.

On the other hand, cost fall for transport by 4.6%; as well as prices went down for clothing & footwear by 0.7%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.4%, following a 0.2% gain in August.