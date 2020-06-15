Aid from anti-crisis shield has reached EUR 18.4 bln, Polish ministry says

BBJ

The total value of aid granted under the anti-crisis shield amounts to PLN 81.86 billion (EUR 18.4 bln), the Polish Ministry of Development announced, Polish Radio reports.

Photo by CatwalkPhotos / Shutterstock.com

Waivers of ZUS social insurance contributions have already totaled more than PLN 7.5 bln, while over PLN 6.7 bln went to companies under the form of micro-loans.

More than PLN 5.1 bln was transferred from the Guaranteed Employee Benefits Fund to protect jobs. More than PLN 2.9 bln has been spent on idle time pay for self-employed workers and social security contractors, Polish Radio added.