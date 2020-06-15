Aid from anti-crisis shield has reached EUR 18.4 bln, Polish ministry says

remember me
The total value of aid granted under the anti-crisis shield amounts to PLN 81.86 billion (EUR 18.4 bln), the Polish Ministry of Development announced, Polish Radio reports.
Waivers of ZUS social insurance contributions have already totaled more than PLN 7.5 bln, while over PLN 6.7 bln went to companies under the form of micro-loans.
More than PLN 5.1 bln was transferred from the Guaranteed Employee Benefits Fund to protect jobs. More than PLN 2.9 bln has been spent on idle time pay for self-employed workers and social security contractors, Polish Radio added.
