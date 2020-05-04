83,955 employers in Croatia have taken gov’t grants

remember me
The Croatian Employment Service (HZZ) has published on its website a list of beneficiaries of a government aid scheme designed to save jobs during the coronavirus crisis; it shows that 83,955 employers had taken grants in March worth a net amount of HRK 3,250 (EUR 429) per employee.
According to HINA, the Croatian national news agency, the furloughing grants, which amount to the minimum wage, have been paid out to 484,992 workers, at a cost to the government of HRK 1.55 billion.
Most of the grants, 77,057 or 40% of the total amount, were paid to micro businesses with up to 10 employees, HINA said on April 29.
