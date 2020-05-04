83,955 employers in Croatia have taken gov’t grants

BBJ

The Croatian Employment Service (HZZ) has published on its website a list of beneficiaries of a government aid scheme designed to save jobs during the coronavirus crisis; it shows that 83,955 employers had taken grants in March worth a net amount of HRK 3,250 (EUR 429) per employee.

Photo by Semir Sakic / Shutterstock.com

According to HINA, the Croatian national news agency, the furloughing grants, which amount to the minimum wage, have been paid out to 484,992 workers, at a cost to the government of HRK 1.55 billion.

Most of the grants, 77,057 or 40% of the total amount, were paid to micro businesses with up to 10 employees, HINA said on April 29.