10,000 tradesmen in Czech Republic suspended their business since March

BBJ

More than 10,000 tradesmen in the Czech Republic have suspended their businesses since the beginning of March, which is a 46% increase on the previous year, according to a study by the analytical firm Bisnode, Czech Radio says.

Sign notifying shoppers of the closure of a shopping center in Brno, Czech Republic. Photo by JDzacovsky/Shutterstock.com

The highest number of suspended business was recorded in the food sector and in hairdressing. The rapid increase is attributed to the governmentʼs preventive measures taken against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic, which has closed many businesses or slashed demand for their services.

According to Bisnode analyst Petra Štěpánová, people are suspending their businesses in order to be eligible for unemployment benefit or other social support, Czech Radio reports.