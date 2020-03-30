1 in 3 Czechs can work from home, 1 in 4 more productively, survey finds

remember me
One-third of Czechs say they can work from home and about 28% currently do so, according to a new Solitea survey, Czech Radio reports.
Half the respondents said they are “equally productive” at home as at work. A quarter said they are “more productive” at home.
The survey, conducted last week on a sample of 2,000 respondents, found nearly 10% believed they could be “equally productive” working at home if allowed by their employers to do so, Czech Radio adds.
