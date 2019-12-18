The annual inflation rate in Montenegro stood at 0.5% in November, unchanged from the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of Montenegro (Monstat) show.

Prices rose for food and non-alcoholic beverages and miscellaneous goods and services by 2.9% and 1.1%, respectively.

On the other hand, costs fell for housing and utilities by 0.5% and for transport by 1.4%. Additionally, prices for clothing and footwear decreased by 3.4%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1%, following a 0.5% gain in the previous month, Monstat said on December 17