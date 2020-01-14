Lithuania’s population has grown for the first time in 28 years due to migration trends, the Lithuanian Department of Statistics (Statistics Lithuania) says.

Photo by andriano.cz/Shutterstock.com

It released preliminary data showing that the resident population of Lithuania reached 2,794,300 on January 1, 2020, which is 145 people more than a year ago, Baltic Course reports.

An increase in Lithuania’s resident population had last been registered in 1991, according to Statistics Lithuania. It attributed the population growth to the fact that the number of emigrants exceeded that of immigrants by 10,800 people in 2019. Lithuanian citizens accounted for more than a half of the arrivals.

Lithuania’s natural population growth remained negative: 27,700 babies were born and 38,400 people died in the country last year, Baltic Course adds.