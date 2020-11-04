VCC Live to move HQ to Budapest ONE Office Park

Bence Gaál

Cloud Contact Center software provider VCC Live is moving its headquarters to the Budapest ONE Office Park office building complex developed by Futureal Group, according to vcc.live.

With the number of employees at VCC Live estimated to double in size by 2021, the company is now investing in this new space to allow it to accommodate its growing international workforce.

The company says that it is still aiming to comply with the recommendations of health and government institutions by keeping its workforce remote but hopes to welcome employees to the new office as soon as is advisable.

"We have always promoted the principle of flexible work within the company, and will continue to provide our colleagues with remote work possibilities," says Péter Málhai, chief revenue officer at VCC Live. "But at the same time, we wanted to offer a sustainable and convenient workplace that supports them in their career trajectory at VCC Live."

VCC Live recently secured a USD 2.4 million investment from venture capital and private equity firm PortfoLion. The funds are being dedicated to support the company’s growth, including the move to this new office.

"We estimate our headcount will reach 100 employees by the end of this year," says Gábor Fehér, chief operations officer at VCC Live. "Bearing in mind our current growth rate, the new office will be at full capacity by the end of 2021, with VCC Live being able to host up to 200 employees in these new headquarters."

This company expansion is anticipated to be most noticeably in the development, operations, and key account management departments, as VCC Live channels its growth in technological and service innovation.

"We’re proud of always keeping the final user in mind when developing our product," says VCC Live’s CEO, Szabolcs Tóth. "Our clients’ needs are constantly evolving to allow them to keep up with the ever-changing behavior of their customers, especially now with the current COVID-19 crisis. In response, we strive to develop product features that will allow our clients to provide a personalized, omnichannel, and meaningful customer experience."