Study names Strabag PFS local market leader in facility management

According to the most recently published market analysis by Vienna-based research institute Interconnection Consulting for 2017, Strabag Property and Facility Services Zrt. continued to be the market leader in providing facility management services in Hungary.

According to the study, Strabag PFS Zrt. remained the market-leading service provider in 2017, with a market share of 2.3%.

In Hungary, the market of facility management services has been growing since 2013, making up around 7% of Hungarian annual GDP, and worth approximately HUF 2.4 trillion. The sector reached growth of 4.6% last year.

Interconnection Consulting expects year-on-year growth potential of 4.9% for the period 2018-2020. Strabag PFSʼs 7.7% growth rate is above the average growth of the top ten companies, it notes.

The largest group of services is represented by infrastructural services (48%), followed by technical management services (37%), and commercial property management services (15%).

Within infrastructural services, security services (35%) and cleaning (34.6%) represent the largest shares among individual services.

The ten largest companies make up a mere 15.3% of the total market size, meaning that the marketʼs concentration can be considered marginal.

According to the study, the market in outsourced property management services still possesses plenty of growth potential in Hungary, as the share of such services in West European countries is much higher (above 50%) than in the East European and Hungarian market (33%).

Tendencies point towards further growth in outsourcing, the study adds, as confirmed by a 9% growth rate alongside the optimistic growth expectations among most managers interviewed.