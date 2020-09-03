Skanska completes Nordic Light Trio

Bence Gaál

Skanska Hungary announced the successful delivery of the third and final part of its already operating Nordic Light complex in Budapestʼs District XIII.

The fully leased property was divested to a South Korean investment trust, JR AMC, already one year before its completion, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Largest tenant of the property is Roche Services (Europe) Ltd.

The building is designed to support health and well-being of users and it will be the first WELL-certified project of Skanska in Hungary. Nordic Light Trio is aiming for a LEED Gold certification as well.

The newest building of the complex with seven floors offers 14,000 sqm total leasable area of class “A” office accommodation, 223 underground parking spaces and a landscaped garden of 2,400 sqm.

Located on Váci Corridor, the development is easily accessible by public transport, bicycle, and car.

"We are delighted and proud to deliver Skanska Hungary’s latest project, Nordic Light Trio," says Alexandra Tomášková, EVP operations Hungary & Czech Republic at Skanska. "It is always an amazing experience to share the same values with our clients, and it is our pleasure to welcome our tenant, Roche Services (Europe) Ltd. in its new head office. We are together committed to the environment and innovation along with the health and safety of our employees as well as partners."

"Nordic Light Trio, the first project of ours to be WELL certified, was designed and built to offer qualitative characteristics to benefit the body and mind. Bicycle parking, showers and lockers for bikers along with a multifunctional public garden and green terraces encourage physical activities as well as opportunities for relaxation and boosting energy throughout the working day," she adds.

Eve Bader, general manager, Roche Services (Europe) Ltd. notes, "We at Roche are beyond excited to finally occupy our brand-new office, which will unite us in our passion to build a better future. This is a highly anticipated milestone in our company’s history, as it was preceded by two years of intense planning and assessing the needs of our colleagues. Our new environment was designed - down to the smallest detail - to create an atmosphere which fits our purpose: to transform patients’ lives. The activity-based and innovative spaces support our company’s progressive vision."

Hyon Suk Jang, managing director, JR AMC Co., Ltd. says, "We would like to thank Skanska for its transparency and professionalism over the past year since signing in July 2019. Despite the drastic change in global circumstances that have affected and continue to affect billions worldwide, Skanska has been a very open partner, hence, we did not doubt the successful delivery of Nordic Light Trio for a moment."

Alex Braithwaite, senior investment manager at KFIM comments, "We are delighted to have assisted JR AMC on what is our second successful acquisition in CEE together. Nordic Light Trio is a prime asset in Budapest’s main office corridor, with secure income from one of the world’s largest global pharmaceutical firms. Notwithstanding the challenges of COVID-19, the asset was delivered on time and to Grade A standard by Skanska, and in performance terms should be a strong addition to JR AMC’s portfolio.”

Kevin Aitchison, CEO of KFIM commented, "We have worked with JR AMC on a number of projects in recent years and they have become one of our most valued clients. We look forward to doing more business with them in the future and we continue to seek assets with strong income fundamentals in the United Kingdom and Europe."

Smart features and connection to nature

Nordic Light Trio was designed by Paulinyi & Partners. According to the press release, the project prioritizes the human experience without compromising the environment and applies new ways of creating space in the busy city.

A landscaped garden, with an area equal of nine tennis courts, provides a place for office users and the local community to connect with nature and adds open space usable for work, meetings or breakout. Skanska installed nesting boxes for birds, planted 20 trees and more than 1,100 bushes in the green areas, while rainwater is used to irrigate these plants.

The property features a passageway reachable also by bike that creates a new safe cut through between Váci út and Véső utca. Rooted in Skanska’s Scandinavian heritage, a cozy lobby with welcoming ambience completes the multifunctional environment of Nordic Light Trio.

The project uses the Connected by Skanska system offering a range of smart features. The system allows users to access and move around the building using their smartphones. The virtual reception feature enables a touchless arrival for guests as well, visitors will receive invites along with QR codes. In the garage, license plate recognition offers a convenient and smooth parking solution. Touch-free functionalities enable avoiding contact with frequently used surfaces and assist the potential pandemic risk management.