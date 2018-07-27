Skanska brings smart building operating system to Hungary

Bence Gaál

Developer Skanska has announced a project introducing the company’s groundbreaking smart building operating system to Budapest .

Users will be able to access Skanskaʼs Mill Park office building using only their smartphones.

“Connected by Skanska” is a software package for office buildings that includes a mobile app for everyday users and a web portal for tenant and building administration. Having first been trialed in Warsaw, the Hungarian project will be launched in Skanska’s Mill Park office complex this fall.



Marcin Łapiński, Skanska Hungary’s managing director says the system will benefit tenant companies and also their employees. “They will be able to order their lunch, share the ride to or from the office, check in real time the public transportation program and be always updated about what is happening in the surroundings. The nicest part is that the system has a lot of customizable modules based on the needs and preferences of each tenant.”

The operating system can be divided into three sections. “Connected Building” links building functions, including mobile access control, office space management tools and a virtual reception with a community aspect, such as social feed, public transport or building guide. “Connected Fit Out” includes features such as room booking integration and a work environment management system. “Connected Green” offers green education and Skanska’s support in achieving interior LEED and WELL certification.

Renata Nowakowska, innovation manager at Skanska’s commercial development unit for the CEE region says, “Skanska’s ambition is to develop office buildings that will be functional for many years, regardless of the technological advancements. That’s why we created solutions that work similar to smartphones: its features can easily be updated, just like apps we all use every day.”