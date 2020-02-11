Skanska appoints new CEE commercial development leadership

Bence Gaál

Development and construction company Skanska announced the appointment of a new senior leadership team overseeing its commercial development operations in the CEE region, which encompasses a total of 10 city markets in four different countries: the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Romania.

Top row (from left): Arkadiusz Rudzki, Thomas Henriksson, Katarzyna Zawodna-Bijoch, Karolina Radziszewska, Jacob Møller-Nielsen

Bottom row (from left): Mariusz Krzak, Aurelia Luca, Marcin Łapiński, Alexandra Tomášková, Tomaš Fabian

So far, the developer has delivered approximately 1.3 million sqm of office space in the region.

Skanska says that the appointment of the new leadership team aims at strengthening the cross- country cooperation within the region, building long-lasting partnerships and presenting a portfolio of projects on the regional level.

"Skanska is the biggest office developer in Europe 1 and the market leader in the CEE region," says Katarzyna Zawodna-Bijoch, president and CEO for Skanska commercial development business unit in CEE. "With the new senior leadership team, we will continue delivering successful business with a stronger focus on regional strategy supporting our customers. At the same time, we stand by our values and continue on Skanska’s sustainable journey as a company ʼchanging the worldʼ which we were described as recently. This recognition is both a great honor and a great responsibility.

"We rise to the challenge by setting ourselves the ambitious target of achieving net-zero carbon emission by 2045, while maintaining business results. Preparing the organization to reach this long-term goal will already start now with this strong leadership team of successful professionals, fully dedicated to our business and environmental goals," she adds.

The newly appointed team, effective per January 21, 2020, is: Katarzyna Zawodna-Bijoch, president and CEO; Arkadiusz Rudzki, executive vice president leasing & sales; Mariusz Krzak, executive vice president operations Poland (Warsaw, Wrocław, Gdańsk); Marcin Łapiński, executive vice president operations Poland (Kraków, Katowice, Łódź, Poznań); Aurelia Luca, executive vice president operations Romania; Alexandra Tomášková, executive vice president operations Hungary & the Czech Republic; Thomas Henriksson, executive vice president finance and chief financial officer; Karolina Radziszewska, executive vice president human resources; Jacob Møller-Nielsen, executive vice president Center of Excellence; Tomaš Fabian, executive vice president legal counsel.

Tomášková, responsible for operations in Hungary and the Czech Republic says, "I see the merger of the two countries into one business unit as a great opportunity. Of course, we want to continue with good business in both countries, but we also plan to take the best out of both and create a single, successful unit that will use the potential, talent, and knowledge it certainly has within its ranks. We will benefit from the synergy and inspire each other. Finally, we will build on the good relationship with our Skanska Central Europe construction unit."

Before his latest appointment bringing him to Poland, Łapiński acted as managing director for Skanska commercial development business in Hungary for about four years.