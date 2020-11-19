Resolution Property completes 1st Budapest acquisition

Bence Gaál

Resolution Property has completed the acquisition of an approximately 37,200 sqm office portfolio in Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The portfolio is comprised of two fully let, recently refurbished, class-A office buildings, Margit Palace and Buda Square, acquired from CEE focused Hungarian fund manager Adventum Zrt.

The transaction represents Resolutionʼs first investment in Hungary and its second office investment in the CEE region after the acquisition of Floreasca Park, a circa. 40,000 sqm class-A office asset located in Bucharest, Romania.

The buildings are centrally located in the Central Buda and North Buda sub-markets of the capital, both submarkets with some of the lowest vacancy rates in Budapest and limited future supply. The buildings are multi-let to a variety of national and international tenants and have BREEAM certification due to substantial investments in energy efficiency and sustainable solutions.

Hans Peter Gaber, head of investment DACH/CEE at Resolution Property comments, "The Buda portfolio offers a highly attractive mix of secure, long-term income paired with some future upside potential. During these challenging times, we are very pleased we could continue our investment program in CEE and to complement our recent acquisition of Floreasca Park in Bucharest with this portfolio. Our focus remains on well-located, well-fitted-out assets that provide the needed flexibility to adapt to changing working practices as we look to expand our presence in Central and Eastern Europe."

Resolution Property was advised by Kinstellar, Cushman & Wakefield, KPMG and Gleeds. Adventum was advised by Hümpfner Law Firm, ESTON International and Savills.