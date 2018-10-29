Property prices in Budapest still cheap in regional comparison

MTI – Econews

Property prices in Budapest rose about 20% year-on-year in the third quarter but are still well under the prices in the capitals of neighboring countries, data compiled by realtor Duna House show, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

The price of property in the capitalʼs central Districts V, VI and VII now averages HUF 705,000 per sqm, but property closest to the centre is going for more than HUF 900,000 per sqm, Duna House said.

Internet database Numbeo puts property prices in central Budapest at HUF 850,000 per sqm. That compares to the equivalent in local currency of HUF 2.13 mln per sqm for a flat in Vienna, HUF 1.43 mln per sqm in Prague, HUF 1.07 mln in Ljubljana and HUF 913,000 in Bratislava.