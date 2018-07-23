Prologis records more than 44,000 sqm leasing activity in Hungary

Prologis Inc., which describes itself as a leader in real estate logistics, has released its operating and development portfolio activity for Q2 2018, with 44,220 sqm leasing activity in Hungary.
According to information the company provided to Budapest Business Journal, it ended Q2 with a 100% period-end occupancy rate in Hungary. During April-June, Prologis signed 8,580 sqm of new leases as well as 35,640 sqm of lease renewals.
The new lease came from a deal with transporting and logistic company DSV at Prologis Park Budapest Harbor. The most notable renewal came from a manufacturer of soft contact lenses at Prologis Park Budapest-Gyál, totaling 30,683 sqm.
The Hungarian results had a positive influence on Q2 activity in Europe, where Prologis recorded a period-end occupancy at 97.2%, and 974,000 sqm of total leasing activity. Hungary was among the company’s strongest markets in the CEE region, along with Czech Republic and Slovakia.