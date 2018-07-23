Prologis records more than 44,000 sqm leasing activity in Hungary

Bence Gaál

Prologis Inc., which describes itself as a leader in real estate logistics, has released its operating and development portfolio activity for Q2 2018, with 44,220 sqm leasing activity in Hungary.

Prologis Park Budapest-Gyál saw a notable renewal.

According to information the company provided to Budapest Business Journal, it ended Q2 with a 100% period-end occupancy rate in Hungary. During April-June, Prologis signed 8,580 sqm of new leases as well as 35,640 sqm of lease renewals.



The new lease came from a deal with transporting and logistic company DSV at Prologis Park Budapest Harbor. The most notable renewal came from a manufacturer of soft contact lenses at Prologis Park Budapest-Gyál, totaling 30,683 sqm.

The Hungarian results had a positive influence on Q2 activity in Europe, where Prologis recorded a period-end occupancy at 97.2%, and 974,000 sqm of total leasing activity. Hungary was among the company’s strongest markets in the CEE region, along with Czech Republic and Slovakia.